ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Buy Latest Xbox Series X Restock Results In Happy Customers – January 11

By Cristian M. Aguilar
gamingintel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy had an online Xbox Series X restock this January 11, making many fans happy!. After over a year since its launch, Microsoft’s current-gen hardware has proven to be a success. Even though Xbox Series X is getting easier to get lately, restocks are still a thing....

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to Numerous Success Stories

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place earlier today at Best Buy to kick off 2022. Over the course of the past couple months, the PS5 has been very hard to come by at numerous retailers, primarily because it was one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season. While the desire for the PS5 surely hasn't died down in the wake of Christmas, today's latest restock at Best Buy was finally able to deliver some wins to those who have long been pursuing the console.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X

Well that was 2021, and what a year it was for Xbox gamers. We saw the return of Master Chief in the utterly excellent Halo Infinite, revved our engines and took off across Mexico in Playground Games' fantastic Forza Horizon 5 and traversed an astoundingly detailed globe in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Stock#Total Tech#Dozer Cowboy
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Huge Best Buy PS5 Restock Suggests Supply Is Finally Meeting Demand – January 5

Today’s Best Buy PS5 restock saw a lot of wins – could supply finally be catching up with demand on January 5?. Over the last few months, PS5 restocks have been dropping all over the place. Not only are major retailers managing to get hold of more stock than usual, but it feels like fewer drops are being ruined by scalpers.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Xbox Series X Is Finally Back in Stock: Here’s How to Buy the Coveted Console

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this week as the highly coveted Xbox Series X console gets a restock at various retailers across the country. Two new Xbox Bundles dropped on GameStop’s website this morning, and considering how fast previous restocks have sold out, you’ll want to buy one fast before they sell out. One bundle includes the console, a Series X Elite Controller,  three...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock tracker: GameStop may have more Halo Edition consoles soon

After Target's regional-only Xbox Series X restock this morning, the next best place to look for a console today is GameStop. Twitter user Lord of Restocks first noticed the listing for the Halo Edition Xbox Series X had returned to the site, currently marked unavailable. This could mean a restock is headed to GameStop shortly, and for more than just the standard Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Walmart, Target, Microsoft, Best Buy & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

We’ve got a big week for Xbox Series X/S restock hunters between January 10-16 as stock levels begin to increase. We’re only a couple of weeks into 2022 and already it’s looking like a big year for Xbox Series X/S restocks. Before Christmas, retailers were dropping stock left and right – something that doesn’t appear to be going away with the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X/S Are The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Overwhelming demand is to blame for the current sales success. The Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever. That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer in a recent interview with the New York Times. It’s no secret that supply for all next-generation consoles has been tight since the consoles launched last year, however, in the interview, Phil Spencer attributed the supply constraints to the overwhelming demand.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X accessories: Best controllers, headset, extras YOU need after buying console

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more. The Xbox Series X has been out for over a year now, with the in-demand Microsoft console still hard to come by. Still, if you’re one of the lucky ones that managed to pick up the powerful system during one of the restocks then you could be looking for some extra accessories. And you have plenty of options to choose from, with some great controller and headset options out there, plus a few different ways you can get extra space for games on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. If you’re looking for some accessories for the Xbox Series X or S then Express.co.uk has rounded up some of the options you need to consider…
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock tracker: Everything we know about the next console drop

It's a new month in a new year and that means loads of chances to get in on an Xbox Series X. There have been no official restock announcements today, but that doesn't mean there will be no restocks this afternoon. GameStop and Best Buy in particular are frequent afternoon Xbox Series X restock providers among other retailers, and these companies do not always announce when stock is available.
RETAIL
gamingintel.com

Target PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Was a Success – January 6

Target just went live with a massive PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on January 6, and it was a huge success. It’s been over a year since the PS5 and Xbox Series X first released, yet both next-gen consoles are still tricky to find. For the most part, you’re still not able to walk into your local store and find a new console easily.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Restock Tracker: Restock At Target

Update: As of the time of publishing, you can get the Series S quite easily via Amazon, and it's also showing up on some store shelves. The system is available in a standard pack or one with Rocket League and Fortnite content at the same price. A restock has also happened at Target. This one is in-store, giving you a chance to win over the bots.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy