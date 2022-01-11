‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

A Quiet Place's next sequel just got a new director. According to Deadline, Paramount has enlisted PIG director Michael Sarnoski to drive this franchise into whatever the future holds. Last year, a lot of fans were stunned when Jeff Nichols ended up parting ways with the studio after the reception to both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Now, to be clear, a spinoff was already being worked on, but there was an "amicable" split between Paramount and the filmmaker. For Sarnoski, he rides the wave of the Nic Cage movie into an established horror franchise that has quickly gained fans in the social media era. On the studio side of things, they get a bit of fresh vision and the chance to make the third entry of the Emily Blunt/John Krasinski saga feel new. Part II of the series actually matched the performance of its predecessor amid the pandemic, which is no small feat.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO