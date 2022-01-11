ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

By Ellise Shafer
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed. “Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie...

darkhorizons.com

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place’ – ‘Pig’ Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski Directing Spinoff That’ll Expand Upon the Franchise’s Universe!

Sarnoski will be directing the next film in John Krasinski‘s hit horror franchise for Paramount, which Jeff Nichols had previously been attached to direct before dropping out. Krasinski will produce alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the Abbott family storyline will eventually become...
MOVIES
wnypapers.com

Patrick Hughes to write & direct 'The Raid' with Michael Bay to produce

A reimagining of Gareth Evans’ “The Raid” is heading to Netflix. Patrick Hughes (“The Hitman's Bodyguard,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “The Man from Toronto”) will direct the feature film, with Michael Bay and XYZ Films producing. Hughes and James...
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Quiet Place Sequel Gets New Director

A Quiet Place's next sequel just got a new director. According to Deadline, Paramount has enlisted PIG director Michael Sarnoski to drive this franchise into whatever the future holds. Last year, a lot of fans were stunned when Jeff Nichols ended up parting ways with the studio after the reception to both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Now, to be clear, a spinoff was already being worked on, but there was an "amicable" split between Paramount and the filmmaker. For Sarnoski, he rides the wave of the Nic Cage movie into an established horror franchise that has quickly gained fans in the social media era. On the studio side of things, they get a bit of fresh vision and the chance to make the third entry of the Emily Blunt/John Krasinski saga feel new. Part II of the series actually matched the performance of its predecessor amid the pandemic, which is no small feat.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like A Quiet Place's Spinoff Is Having A Major Shakeup Behind The Scenes

Paramount Pictures has a third Quiet Place movie is on the way, only rather than being a direct sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, it will be a spinoff tale. Originally the plan was for Loving’s Jeff Nichols to direct, but he exited the project back in October. Fortunately, word’s come in that a new director has finally been hired to helm the Quiet Place spinoff.
MOVIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Pig#Film Star#Variety S Newsletter
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'We're bonded for life': Kate Winslet reveals she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio after not seeing each other for three years

Kate Winslet has revealed she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate, 46, and Leonardo, 47, who have known each other since their early 20s after working on the 1997 film, hadn't seen each other for three years due to the pandemic. They met...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES

