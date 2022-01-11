ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The significance of Alabama MBB's contest against Auburn goes beyond rivalry implications

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gs7Z_0dip72jG00
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Iron Bowl of Basketball is upon us once again, and there may be no previous installment of this game with the feel of anticipation and importance as this one.

Alabama (11-4, 2-1) returns home for the first time since Dec. 29 to take on their in-state rivals, the Auburn Tigers (14-1, 3-0). Fans of these schools have come to dub this game the Iron Bowl of Basketball, and Alabama will be playing its second highest-ranked team of the season on Tuesday night (Auburn is No. 4 in the latest AP Poll).

The Crimson Tide lost their last outing in Columbia to the Missouri Tigers and moved to 2-1 in SEC play. They find themselves sliding down the AP Poll to the No. 24 spot, falling from the No. 15 slot.

Alabama needs to clean up their field goal shooting in this one tonight against Auburn and in the future, in their losses they have had issues finding their stroke on three-point shots and on the floor in general.

Jaden Shackelford needs to come out of his slump and find his shot at a critical juncture in the season, getting in the thick of tough SEC conference play.

The inside defense has been an issue as of late for the Tide and it needs to turn around if Alabama wants to have any success against talented bigs for Auburn. Bediako and Gurley have been in foul trouble too often in critical situations in-game. Cleaning these issues up will go a long way in making the Tide a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

Bruce Pearl has his Tigers ranked at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The only loss Auburn has suffered this season came at the hands of UConn in a 115-109 loss.

The Crimson Tide will no doubt look to prove that they belong in the conversation in terms of college basketball’s top teams. Head coach Nate Oats has the tools and smarts to accomplish a win tonight, and it’s necessary for the culture in Tuscaloosa to defeat your rival and notch another win against a top-five squad (first against Gonzaga in December).

A win not only equals another quadrant one victory, but it also moves the Crimson Tide to 3-1 in conference play with a leg up on the Tigers in terms of conference standings. With the teams set to meet again on the first of February, Alabama hopes to issue a sweep to the Tigers for the second straight season.

Beyond that, if the Tide hopes to sway any naysayers they may have collected after the Missouri loss, a win here at home against a very good Auburn team would benefit that narrative tremendously.

Lastly, who doesn’t appreciate a big win over one of your biggest rivals? To do it thrice in a row, especially against a team of Auburn’s caliber, says a lot about the mindset of the team.

While the ride on the various polls has been a rollercoaster this year, from as high as No. 6 to now as low as No. 24, the Tide have been in this position before. Last year after suffering some questionable losses against lesser competition (remember folks, anything can happen in hoops) the Tide notably won the SEC title in both the regular season and the tournament en route to a Sweet 16 berth.

I have utmost faith in this Alabama coaching staff to produce the results we as Crimson Tide hoops fans have come to expect.

Alabama takes on the No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Gurley, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbb#The Auburn Tigers#The Crimson Tide#The Missouri Tigers#Sec#Ap#Uconn#Gonzaga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football officially announces Mike Elston hire

While we continue the wait for Jim Harbaugh to sign his proposed contract extension, he’s making moves in Ann Arbor as if he’ll be staying with the program. It’s been days since reports surfaced that Michigan football was hiring defensive line coach Mike Elston, the former Wolverines linebacker, away from Notre Dame, but now it’s officially official.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy