This isn’t breaking news. We knew heading into this search that Dan Quinn was the odds on favorite to be the Broncos' next Head Coach. With that said, General Manager George Paton put in requests to interview 10 candidates for their coaching vacancy. This opened the door for someone to blow away Paton and his staff meeting with these coaches. However, after meeting with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, it has leaked that Quinn is still the favorite for the Broncos' head coaching position.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO