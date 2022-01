A half billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will be available to order starting Jan. 19, the White House announced Friday. The free tests are to be sent, via the U.S. Postal Service, directly to households and will typically ship within seven to 12 days, too long for ideal testing after an exposure. Up to four tests can be requested per residential address by visiting COVIDtests.gov.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO