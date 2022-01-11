Olympic Snowboard Champ Chooses Quarantine Over Vaccine

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson says he understands fans will be present at next month’s Winter Olympics in BeijingGames officials are yet to announce whether tickets will be made available to the Chinese public amid mounting coronavirus concerns.But Anson is confident spectators will be allowed, provided they are within the ‘closed loop’ system which is designed to seal Games participants off from the Chinese public for the duration of their stay.Anson said: “We were told in our last update that we will have some spectators in the venues from within the ‘closed loop’ – that’s the latest update...

