Olympic Snowboard Champ Chooses Quarantine Over Vaccine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said Tuesday. Chinese...

Mammoth Snowboarder Makes U.S. Olympic Team

Congratulations to Mammoth-based snowboarder Dusty Henrickson for making Team USA on the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air Teams. Announced at the conclusion of last weekend’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix held in Mammoth, Henrickson will join 2018 Olympian Chris Corning and reigning Gold Medalist Red Gerard on the specialized team.
Give Me 5: Uhlaender Makes 5th US Olympic Skeleton Team

There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie Uhlaender has made five of them. Uhlaender officially became the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams after being named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games.
Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
No guarantees for Team GB as Covid complications hit Winter Olympics build-up

British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...
Fans will be able to attend Winter Olympics in Beijing, BOA boss believes

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson says he understands fans will be present at next month’s Winter Olympics in BeijingGames officials are yet to announce whether tickets will be made available to the Chinese public amid mounting coronavirus concerns.But Anson is confident spectators will be allowed, provided they are within the ‘closed loop’ system which is designed to seal Games participants off from the Chinese public for the duration of their stay.Anson said: “We were told in our last update that we will have some spectators in the venues from within the ‘closed loop’ – that’s the latest update...
Clap, don't chant: China aims for 'Zero COVID' Olympics

Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.Welcome to the Beijing Olympics, where strict containment measures will aim to create a virus-proof “bubble” for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but much tighter. That won't be...
Team GB targeting record medal haul at Beijing Winter Olympics, says Katherine Grainger

Team GB bosses have set their sights on a record haul from the Beijing Winter Olympics, with funding aimed at excelling in more sports than ever before, according to UK Sport Chair and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.A medal target of between three and seven has been set out for next month’s Games by UK Sport, with the potential to top the previous record of five medals from both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years ago.UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals...
Shaun White claims first snowboard podium finish since 2018 Olympics

Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. White did not try his toughest combination of tricks in Saturday's final,...
What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
