*The following contains major spoilers for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. America’s most lovable serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is back! The red-headed murderer with a heart of gold returns in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, a continuation of the award winning Showtime series Dexter. Eight years after the titular blood spatter analyst drove his boat into the eye of a Miami hurricane, Dexter emerges, this time as Jim Lindsay, a peaceful outdoorsman in the remote town of Iron Creek, New York. He’s managed to control his urge to kill by isolating himself and stalking wild game in the snowy forests near his log cabin. But his Dark Passenger begins to resurface and Dexter finds himself falling back into old and deadly patterns. Combined with the return of his now teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott), it’s only a matter of time before the life he’s so desperately tried to create comes crashing down around him. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD argues that maybe it’s time for the secrecy and lies to end.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO