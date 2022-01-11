ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

With football season concluding, let's turn our attention toward Alabama basketball

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team may have lost in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean that Crimson Tide faithful should abandon all hope and bask in sadness until Spring Camp is in focus.

Alabama’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are in full swing already this season. Both are in the midst of SEC conference play, and both have a shot to do great things this year in the postseason.

Needless to say, these teams need our support just as much as the football team. Our energetic crowds and increasing fan support have played a large role in winning home contests and signing coveted recruits, respectively.

The Crimson Tide men’s hoops squad is on the verge of accomplishing special things. They are 11-4 overall, and although they have lost some questionable games, they are more than capable of making an about-face and playing their best basketball, the brand they were playing with back in early December.

A big game against No. 4 Auburn (14-1, 3-0) tonight at home in Coleman Coliseum will reveal a lot about Alabama’s team. The interior defense must improve if the Tide has a shot at beating the Tigers and having a meaningful record in conference play to end the year.

Repeating as conference champions in either the regular season, conference tournament or both is easily within the grasp of head coach Nate Oats, and accomplishing such would further solidify his acumen as a basketball coach, not that he has any more proving of himself to do for Alabama fans, already. The outside media has been iffy for some time.

The women are 10-5 and equally capable of making a big run in both conference play and through the tournament season. They aren’t off to a great start in conference play but they can certainly mix it up and get back to their style of basketball.

Certainly, it is painful to bask in the sadness of the defeat suffered at the hands of Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game. Therefore we must avert our attention to what needs our immediate attention and assistance.

Alabama fans, support all of your Crimson Tide athletics with the heart and fervor you’re capable of.

Alabama Men’s Basketball takes on the No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

