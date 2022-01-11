Fitch vs. Harding basketball game rescheduled
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The boys’ basketball game at Warren Harding, which was originally set to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled.
The game will now be played on January 21 at Harding with a 7 p.m. start time.Former YSU QB wins national championship
The JV game will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
