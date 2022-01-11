ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Fitch vs. Harding basketball game rescheduled

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The boys’ basketball game at Warren Harding, which was originally set to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on January 21 at Harding with a 7 p.m. start time.

The JV game will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

