ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli PM: Omicron unstoppable but no need for ‘hysteria’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says there’s no need to panic over the ultra-contagious omicron variant. Naftali Bennett said during a...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
MIDDLE EAST
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates,...
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli nationalists protest against settlement evacuation

Thousands of Israeli nationalists staged a protest Thursday outside the parliament building in Jerusalem urging the government not to demolish a West Bank settlement outpost.The demonstration came a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the Homesh outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two people.The Homesh outpost is considered illegal by the Israeli government. It is the site of a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. But in recent years, settlers have re-established an...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Israeli Government#Israelis#Covid#Ap
MedicalXpress

Israeli PM says over 60s to get 4th COVID jab

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that a fourth COVID vaccine will be given to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant. "The Omicron wave is here and we must protect ourselves," Bennett told a news conference. He said the health ministry...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Israeli Health Officials Predict Omicron Will Lead the Country to Herd Immunity

Israel’s top health official announced on Sunday that the Omicron-led surge could get the country to herd immunity. Worldwide infections, as well as rates in individual countries, continue to break records under Omicron, with an average of over a million global cases per day between Dec. 24 and 30. Israel’s Director-General of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, predicted that as cases in Israel reach record highs in the coming three weeks the country could reach “herd immunity,” but noted he would prefer it happen by “many people vaccinating” not by “means of infection.” Around 60 percent of Israel’s population is currency fully vaccinated. Israel has documented 1.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic, but could see between two to four million people getting infected over the course of January, one government advisor said.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Israeli study shows fivefold antibody rise with 4th COVID jab: PM

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that an Israeli study indicated fourth coronavirus vaccinations were "safe" and increased antibodies "fivefold", as the country expands its inoculation campaign amid rising infections. Speaking during a visit to Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv, which administered fourth vaccines to 154 of its staff a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
KEYT

Austria tweaks vaccine mandate plan, to come in next month

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has presented revised plans for its proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Officials say it will now apply to all residents age 18 and over. Originally it was 14 and over. Officials said Sunday that a phased introduction will give people plenty of opportunity to comply. The government announced nearly two months ago that it would implement a general vaccine mandate early this year to become the first European country to do so. A first draft in early December called for the measure to be introduced in February and foreseeing fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,100) for people who flout it. The government aims to have parliament approve the plan on Thursday.
HEALTH
WGN News

Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case, a person involved in the talks said Sunday. The deal, which could be signed as early as this week, could usher Netanyahu off the Israeli political stage for years, paving the way for a leadership […]
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy