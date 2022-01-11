Israeli PM: Omicron unstoppable but no need for ‘hysteria’

Israel’s top health official announced on Sunday that the Omicron-led surge could get the country to herd immunity. Worldwide infections, as well as rates in individual countries, continue to break records under Omicron, with an average of over a million global cases per day between Dec. 24 and 30. Israel’s Director-General of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, predicted that as cases in Israel reach record highs in the coming three weeks the country could reach “herd immunity,” but noted he would prefer it happen by “many people vaccinating” not by “means of infection.” Around 60 percent of Israel’s population is currency fully vaccinated. Israel has documented 1.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic, but could see between two to four million people getting infected over the course of January, one government advisor said.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO