Random: Heard Of Wordle? Now There's A Pokémon Version

Wonder what those green and yellow tiles all over your social media feeds are? It’s Wordle, a new no-frills word game that has charmed the internet. Think of it as Mastermind, but with words instead of colored pegs. Or a mini crossword without clues. You start by choosing any five-letter word and typing it out into the grid. Any incorrect letter pops up in grey. Correct letters turn yellow, and if the letter is also in the right spot it turns green. Users have six tries to guess the word — that’s it — the fewer tries, the better. Kinda like golf.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO