Random: Heard Of Wordle? Now There's A Pokémon Version

The American public is divided right now, in myriad ways. We’re arguing over the efficacy of a vaccine that is clinically proven to protect the public from a ravaging, generation-altering disease, which has already claimed the lives of over 5 million people. The country cannot decide if the events of Jan. 6, 2021, are the disturbing consequences of a newly radicalized far-right insurgency, a CIA false-flag operation, or an act of noble grassroots patriotism. And I have spent the last two weeks reading an endless number of acidic, needlessly confrontational takes about Don’t Look Up, a Netflix comedy that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, because that is the sort of thing we do online now.
Comments / 0