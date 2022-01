House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will not voluntarily speak with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 protests on Capitol Hill. "As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," the California Republican said in a statement Wednesday night.

