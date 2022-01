What a time it is to be a Tennessee Titans fan. For the first time since the 2008 season, the team has clinched home-field advantage in the AFC. As tumultuous as the season has been, things seem to be clicking at the right time for the Titans. The overall team is getting healthy, the offense is playing more disciplined and has not committed a turnover since the debacle in Pittsburgh, Ryan Tannehill is playing his best football recently, and (knock on wood) Julio Jones has shown no signs of injury since going out in the second half against the Steelers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO