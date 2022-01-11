ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple in Discussions to Broadcast MLB Games

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Apple is in “substantial talks” to broadcast Major League Baseball (MLB) games next season, according to the New York Post. Games would be shown via TV+. The package up for discussion is weekday national...

www.macobserver.com

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
WNTZ

LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC San Diego

Apple May Bid for MLB Weekday Package, Marking Its First Foray Into Live Sports

MLB and Apple are in talks to stream live regular-season games during the week. Should Apple land the deal, it would be the company's first foray into airing live sports. Amazon has already become a formidable player in the market, most notably with "Thursday Night Football." Now that Amazon has...
cheddar.com

How Apple Acquiring MLB Game Rights Could Impact Sports Streaming

Apple TV+ is in serious talks for the rights to stream MLB games next season, the first foray into sports content for the platform, according to the New York Post. Lee Berke, president and CEO of LHB Sports, sat down with Cheddar to discuss how such a deal might impact the tech giant and the sports content industry. "Quite often with new media platforms one of the quickest ways to create and implement a programming strategy — and actually one of the most expensive ways — is to offer up sports content," Berke noted. "So, with this package available, it puts Apple literally in the game and gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in offering up a major league sport."
Mac Observer

Apple Series, Services, and Sports – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-11

Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s announcements about services and TV+ possibly broadcasting sports. Thesis makes personalized nootropic supplement formulas to help you get motivated and focus so you can follow through in 2022. Go to TakeThesis.com/TDO today to get 10% off your starter kit!
Athletics Nation

Are you not entertained watching an MLB game? You might not be alone.

Game length, pitchers and three true outcomes, yes, they are all linked. In 2021 the average time for a nine-inning game touched three hours and ten minutes for the first time in history. Game lengths have steadily been getting longer over the last few years, despite various measures to speed them along. Not only that, but the game is increasingly dominated by what's referred to as the three true outcomes, which are home runs, walks and strike outs. With less balls in play and longer games, some fans might be a bit disappointed in the game today. Here, I'm going to take a deep dive into the reasons for the longer, more boring game and provide some suggestions for ways to change things.
Mac Observer

Generate AI Music With ‘Boomy’ And Sell it on Spotify

Boomy is a service that lets you generate AI music in less than 30 seconds, then submit the tracks to Spotify and other platforms. While Boomy owns the copyright to each recording, and receives the funds in the first instance, the company says it passes on 80% of the streaming royalties to the person who created the song. Mr Mitchell adds that more than 10,000 of its users have published over 100,000 songs in total on various streaming services.
KDAF

List: Esports organizations in Texas

Esports are becoming prominent across the globe and along with it, professional organizations have formed to represent some of the top players in a multitude of different titles. Texas is home to some of the top organizations in North America.
DALLAS, TX
Entrepreneur

Apple (AAPL) Reportedly Discussing Streaming Deal with MLB

Apple AAPL is reportedly looking to stream Major League Baseball (“MLB”) games through its Apple TV+ streaming service. Per a New York Post article, the iPhone-maker is in serious discussions to stream weekday national games that were previously broadcasted by The Walt Disney’s DIS ESPN. ESPN recently...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Sports Launches Podcast Network With New Skip Bayless Show

Fox Sports is launching a podcast network with three new shows hosted by popular network talent, including Skip Bayless. Bayless’ podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, is the first show to launch as part of the network and premiered its first episode Thursday. On the show, Bayless is expected to discuss major storylines in the world of sports and interview athletes and other top talent. On March 1, the podcast network will premiere What’s Wright, led by First Things First host Nick Wright, which will feature the host’s rankings and other commentary on star athletes, sports betting and more. And in April, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi will debut Wesley, an audio docuseries about Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr., a rising MLB player who was murdered in 1978. The three new shows will join existing Fox Sports podcasts like Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Ben Verlander’s Flippin’ Bats and R.J. Young’s The No. 1 Ranked Show. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium,” Charlie Dixon, executive vp and head of content at Fox Sports, said in a statement. The podcasts will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on Fox Sports’ website and mobile app.
MLB

