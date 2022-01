The Montreal Canadiens played their first game in 11 days last night. You almost forgot what they looked like and then they reminded you exactly what they are by losing 5-1. The long season continues tonight with a game against the Chicago Blackhawks in The Windy City. The season has been a long one for the Blackhawks as well, but perhaps not quite as dreary as the Canadiens run.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO