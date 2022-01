MIAMI -- After firing Brian Flores on Monday, the Miami Dolphins are one of eight teams in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Under owner Stephen Ross, the Dolphins have employed four head coaches, none of whom had held that position before. When asked about his hiring plans, Ross shot down the notion that he wants to hire current University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh but was noncommittal about whether he prefers an experienced head coach or another upstart assistant.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO