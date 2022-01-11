ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Apple Series, Services, and Sports – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-11

By Kelly Guimont
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

Private Relay and Unified Messaging – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-12

Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss an issue with iCloud Private Relay and the future of messaging on mobile devices. Thesis makes personalized nootropic supplement formulas to help you get motivated and focus so you can follow through in 2022. Go to TakeThesis.com/TDO today to get 10% off your starter kit!
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Fifteen Years of iPhone – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-10

Charlotte Henry and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a decade and a half of iPhone and how the landscape has changed. Thesis makes personalized nootropic supplement formulas to help you get motivated and focus so you can follow through in 2022. Go to TakeThesis.com/TDO today to get 10% off your starter kit!
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Team Nightmare, CES, and Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-05

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some CES announcements and a couple of tips for iPhone users. Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Apple rumored to launch an audiobooks service by the end of 2022

Whether or not Apple is a services company might be debatable for some, but there’s no denying the company has a lot of services already. And it sounds like we may be on the cusp of getting one more, if a new report is any indicator. According to The...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer

The Mac Observer Evolves – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-03

Bryan Chaffin, Dave Hamilton, and Serhat Kurt join host Kelly Guimont to discuss changes at TMO and look ahead to the future. Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!
HEALTH SERVICES
Mac Observer

Information Superhighway…to Hell – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-14

Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont discuss the latest security news including a happy headline, a practical tip, and an uplifting sendoff to the weekend. Thesis makes personalized nootropic supplement formulas to help you get motivated and focus so you can follow through in 2022. Go to TakeThesis.com/TDO today to get 10% off your starter kit!
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmo#Apple Series#Tdo
WATE

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Apple Headset Faces Possible Delays Due to Overheating

A report on Friday claims that the Apple headset launch could be pushed until the end of 2022 or later. The devices faces overheating and issues with the cameras and software (via Bloomberg). Apple Headset Delayed. According to sources, Apple had originally planned to launch the device in 2021 and...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

FTC Oculus Probe Examines Meta for Potential Anticompetitive Practices

Bloomberg has a report (paywalled link) about an FTC Oculus probe launched recently along with multiple states. A paywall-free summary can be found in the link below. The agency is seeking to explore how Meta may be using market power in the VR space to stifle competition – in particular whether the Oculus app store might be discriminating against third parties selling apps that compete with Meta’s software. The inquiry also includes a probe into sales practices and pricing for the Quest 2 headset, at $299 notably less expensive than many rival models, according to the report.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Mac Observer

Netflix Price in 2022 Rises For Customers in US, Canada

Netflix price in 2022 has risen for customers in the U.S and Canada, depending on the plan. This is the first price increase since October 2020. The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the United States. The U.S. price of Netflix’s premium plan, which enables four streams at a time and streaming in ultra HD, was increased by $2 to $19.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Daily Deals: Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops and PCs, Xbox Series X Bundles, Apple Watch and AirPods, and More

Score a great deal today on a Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 gaming laptop. It's one of Lenovo's best gaming laptops featuring a 16" 2560x1600 display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and one of them most powerful RTX 3070 GPUs that can be found on any laptop. If you need a desktop option, there are a couple of good deals on RTX 3060 pre-built PCs as well. In other deal news, Xbox Series X bundles are still available at Gamestop, Apple Watch and AirPods are discounted on Amazon, and more.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals available right now. As a matter of fact, we can't even believe some of them are real! Take a look at Apple AirPods, for example. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday! On top of that, Amazon's beloved Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $18.99. That also matches the all-time low price. Once you're done streaming movies, you can enjoy...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are up to $200 off at Amazon

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don't need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple's incredible M1 chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think! That's especially true for Apple's Pro-grade M1 laptop. As a matter of fact, Amazon's lowest MacBook Pro price of the season is available right now! These deals are as good as anything we saw on Black Friday, so don't miss out. 2020 Apple MacBook Air...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy