ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed. “Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Pig#Film Star#Variety S Newsletter
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Raid’ Remake Moves To Netflix With Patrick Hughes Directing; Michael Bay & Gareth Evans Producing

In our various interviews with Frank Grillo, the actor has talked quite a bit about the status of the intended English-language remake of “The Raid.” He even name-dropped Patrick Hughes as the filmmaker everyone wants to see take over the project. Well, apparently it’s official and it’s not just Hughes involved, as we’re getting a who’s-who of action directors working on this ‘Raid’ remake.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place’ – ‘Pig’ Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski Directing Spinoff That’ll Expand Upon the Franchise’s Universe!

Sarnoski will be directing the next film in John Krasinski‘s hit horror franchise for Paramount, which Jeff Nichols had previously been attached to direct before dropping out. Krasinski will produce alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the Abbott family storyline will eventually become...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'A Quiet Place' Spinoff Gets a New Director

Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place spinoff has a new director. Michael Sarnoski, who directed Nicolas Cage in the critically acclaimed film Pig, is in talks to direct the film, reports Deadline. He will take over from Jeff Nichols, the director of Take Shelter, Mud and Loving. Not too much is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aaron Eckhart To Star In Renny Harlin Action Pic ‘The Bricklayer’; Gerard Butler’s GBase & Millennium Producing – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Eckhart has been set to lead Renny Harlin’s action-thriller movie The Bricklayer, which is due to get underway in March in Europe. The Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative Has Fallen franchise. In The Bricklayer, someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like A Quiet Place's Spinoff Is Having A Major Shakeup Behind The Scenes

Paramount Pictures has a third Quiet Place movie is on the way, only rather than being a direct sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, it will be a spinoff tale. Originally the plan was for Loving’s Jeff Nichols to direct, but he exited the project back in October. Fortunately, word’s come in that a new director has finally been hired to helm the Quiet Place spinoff.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Terrorizes Box Office With $3.5M in Previews

Scream made plenty of noise as it opened in select theaters Thursday night, grossing a strong $3.5 million in Thursday previews despite challenges posed by the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. The slasher pic began rolling out at 7 p.m. local time across the country in roughly 3,000 locations. By Friday morning, it will be playing in more 3,666 theaters. The reboot — featuring original ‘Scream’ stars including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell alongside franchise newcomers — hopes transform into the first box office hit of 2022. The slasher film opens more than 25 years after Wes Craven’s Scream turned...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy