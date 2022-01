Chicago police are investigating after the body of a newborn was found inside a duffel bag near a fire station on the city's Near North Side, authorities said. The remains of the male baby were found at about 5 a.m. Saturday outside the Chicago Fire Department station at North Orleans and West Hill streets. Larry Merritt, a CFD spokesman, told the Chicago Tribune that a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow when they went outside to shovel snow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO