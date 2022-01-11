ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter(s) To The Editor

eurekaherald.com
 4 days ago

(Editor’s Note: Letters to the Editor are published to encourage our...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Let’s make voting easier, but still secure (letter to the editor)

I remember years ago when I turned 18, I then had the right of passage to order a drink at a bar. In those days the drinking age was 18. I looked a bit young for my age, so I never even tried before I became legal. I did get stopped by the police a few times because they thought I was too young to drive. I made a joke out of it rather than be upset or rude. I said, “when I become 50, I hope I look 40.”
ELECTIONS
Press Democrat

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Whatever other sentences are handed down, I think all those who stormed the Capitol should be sentenced to education. Some will be incarcerated; some may be sentenced to house arrest; some may get off with only a fine and no time served. Regardless, all should be sentenced to at least 120 hours of education in an integrated setting, be it live or online, that uses the Socratic method of teaching.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Express#I Would Like
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Attorney general reverses Jim Crow, pro-segregation opinions

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Thursday reversed more than 50 legal opinions issued by predecessors during the Jim Crow and Massive Resistance eras that justified segregation, interracial marriage bans and other racist laws. “Too many of my predecessors used this office to perpetuate injustice,” Herring said at a […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy