Commissioners Appointed Interim Noxious Weed Director; Accepted Resignation Of Former Director

Today, Mayor Andre Sayegh welcomed Ishiya A. Hayes to the City of Paterson as the Director of Policy and Planning in the Mayor’s Office. As the Director of Policy and Planning, Hayes will support initiatives addressing economic and community impacts caused by the pandemic, bail reform, prioritizing equity and minority participation in municipal procurement, small business support, climate change and flood mitigation, and more. The Director of Policy and Planning position directly results from Paterson’s partnership with Passaic County Community College (PCCC), the Passaic County Community College Foundation, and The Henry and Marilyn Taub Foundation.
