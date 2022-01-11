Commissioners Appointed Interim Noxious Weed Director; Accepted Resignation Of Former Director

The WorldFish Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Dr. Essam Yassin Mohammed as WorldFish’s new Interim Director General from January 4, 2022. The Board has created an Interim Director General position to ensure a continuity in operational leadership after the resignation of the previous Director General, Dr. Gareth Johnstone. During such a dynamic time for the organization, the Interim Director General will focus on developing and delivering a new organizational culture that will help drive forward WorldFish’s ambitious research agenda. The focus will be on building the capacity and systems needed to continue delivering first-rate results at scale – with attention to inclusion, transparency, and trust aligned to the One CGIAR culture development program.

