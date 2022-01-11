ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Commissioners Appointed Interim Noxious Weed Director; Accepted Resignation Of Former Director

eurekaherald.com
 4 days ago

On Monday, January 10, following an executive session, commissioners accepted the...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Hope-Hempstead County Chamber Director Resigns

Hope, Arkansas – The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber Director, Beckie Moore, resigned at a Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Beckie, a Hope native, returned to Hope in 2017 to take on the duties of the local chamber. The following statement was prepared by...
HOPE, AR
The Desert Sun

Don Griffith to resign from Desert Sands school board to accept appointment as California Superior Court commissioner

Long-time Desert Sands Unified Trustee Don Griffith will resign from the school board next week to accept an appointment as California Superior Court Commissioner. Griffith was first appointed to the Desert Sands board in June 2008 and then elected in November of that year. His current term was set to expire at the end of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noxious Weed
cgiar.org

Dr. Essam Yassin Mohammed appointed WorldFish’s new Interim Director General

The WorldFish Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Dr. Essam Yassin Mohammed as WorldFish’s new Interim Director General from January 4, 2022. The Board has created an Interim Director General position to ensure a continuity in operational leadership after the resignation of the previous Director General, Dr. Gareth Johnstone. During such a dynamic time for the organization, the Interim Director General will focus on developing and delivering a new organizational culture that will help drive forward WorldFish’s ambitious research agenda. The focus will be on building the capacity and systems needed to continue delivering first-rate results at scale – with attention to inclusion, transparency, and trust aligned to the One CGIAR culture development program.
ECONOMY
kpq.com

Chelan County Appoints Interim Community Development Director

Chelan County commissioners are appointing building official Chris Young as the interim Community Development director, just on the heels of outgoing director Jim Brown’s resignation. Young is well versed in the field with 37 years in local government under his belt. Young previously held the same position and led...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
insidernj.com

Sayegh Appoints Director of Policy and Planning

Today, Mayor Andre Sayegh welcomed Ishiya A. Hayes to the City of Paterson as the Director of Policy and Planning in the Mayor’s Office. As the Director of Policy and Planning, Hayes will support initiatives addressing economic and community impacts caused by the pandemic, bail reform, prioritizing equity and minority participation in municipal procurement, small business support, climate change and flood mitigation, and more. The Director of Policy and Planning position directly results from Paterson’s partnership with Passaic County Community College (PCCC), the Passaic County Community College Foundation, and The Henry and Marilyn Taub Foundation.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wina.com

Interim Deputy Director of Communications David Dillehunt

David Dillehunt with the City Communications Office discusses the first City Council meeting and things you need to know during the snow emergency. Lou Hatter provides another update on the condition of roads throughout our community. Jill discusses inflation, the stock market, personal finance and much more. VDOT spokesperson Lou...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KTSA

Former appeals county judge sworn in as interim Bexar county commissioner

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —The interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner was sworn in today by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. Former appeals county judge Marialyn Barnard was appointed to replace former commissioner Trish DeBerry. DeBerry announced last month that she was throwing her hat in the ring for Bexar County Judge and would be forfeiting her seat to run.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
va-petersburg.civicplus.com

New Director of Economic Development Appointed

The City of Petersburg is pleased to announce the selection of Brian A. Moore as the Director of Economic Development. In this position, Mr. Moore will be responsible for directing, planning, and leading the economic development programs and activities for the city. “Mr. Moore brings a unique perspective, years of...
PETERSBURG, VA
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Land Bank Authority director resigns, interim replacement announced

Detroit Land Bank Authority executive director Saskia Thompson has resigned following pressure from the board of the agency responsible for helping eliminate the city's blight. Thompson's resignation was announced at a Friday special meeting, called after Deadline Detroit on Wednesday reported the effort to oust her. She'd helmed the agency...
DETROIT, MI
drydenwire.com

Washburn County HHS Director Jim LeDuc Resigns

WASHBURN COUNTY -- (DrydenWire.com) -- Washburn County Health & Human Services (HHS) Director, Jim LeDuc, has tenured his resignation effective March 4, 2022, providing a two-month notice to assist in the transition. LeDuc started his employment with Washburn County as the Mental Health & AODA Coordinator in 2001. “My intent...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
canbyfirst.com

Canby Area Chamber Director Announces Resignation

The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce’s widely respected executive director, Kyle Lang, has announced his resignation after nearly four years at the helm of the city’s largest business networking and advocacy organization. He said he made the decision after “much deliberation and introspection” and discussions with family, making...
CANBY, OR
New Jersey Monitor

Senator will reintroduce bill to create Department of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

A New Jersey state senator wants to combine the state’s efforts to increase diversity across state agencies and businesses into a single department. Sen. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) intends to reintroduce a measure to create a Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that was introduced — but not advanced — in the final days of the […] The post Senator will reintroduce bill to create Department of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BURLINGTON, NJ
brproud.com

Rep. Ted James announces resignation; accepts federal appointment

Baton Rouge, LA (BRPROUD) – Representative Edward “Ted” James (D – District 101) announced his resignation from the Louisiana House of Representatives today during an 11 a.m. press conference at the McKinley Alumni Center. James is leaving his elected position representing part of the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy