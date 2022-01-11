ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County: COVID hospitalizations double in one week

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 530 new positive cases of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 126,260.

The number of net active cases currently stands at 1,846, according to a release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The total number of individuals hospitalized in the county is now 210, over double the amount (93) reported last Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There was reported to be 53 patients in intensive care units, also over twice as much as last week (25).

Along with the new cases, Hidalgo County reported the death of one individual. The individual was an unvaccinated man in his 40s, according to the release.

The total number of fatalities in the county is now 3,537.

