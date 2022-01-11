ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIXERS REPORTEDLY PACKAGING SIMMONS AND HARRIS TO SHIP!

Cover picture for the articleThe 76ers are trying to package Tobias Harris with Ben Simmons in a trade for an All-Star,...

fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
FanSided

Ben Simmons traded to Boston Celtics in latest ESPN+ piece

While the majority of this year’s campaign has been filled with underwhelming performances and feelings of despair, since the page on the calendar flipped to 2022 the Boston Celtics have managed to go on somewhat of a roll. Through six games played in the new year, Ime Udoka’s squad...
Ben Simmons
Brian Windhorst
Tobias Harris
ClutchPoints

3 best Tobias Harris trades for Sixers, with or without Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid is playing arguably the best basketball of his life right now, and it would be a shame if Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers allow this season to go to waste. Morey needs to find “The Process” some help, and this likely comes in the form of a Ben Simmons trade. However, Morey might not be done at that point. Rumors are swirling that Tobias Harris could also be moved, either in a separate trade for a better-fitting player, or as part of a blockbuster trade with Simmons. Without further ado, let’s get into the two best Tobias Harris trades, along with the best Harris-and-Simmons multi-team blockbuster deal.
WNCT

Hornets end 16-game losing streak to 76ers in 109-98 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Hornets didn’t pop champagne or go wild in the locker room following a win over the Sixers more than five years in the making. There was just a simple message from Gordon Hayward: On to the next game. “We talked about it before the game. We talked about ending the streak,” […]
phillyvoice.com

Sixers mailbag: When will a Ben Simmons trade happen?

The Sixers only just snapped a seven-game winning streak, Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level, and yet all most people want to talk about with this team is the guy who is not playing for it. The Ben Simmons phenomenon is one I understand, but it's still a bit surprising how much he is able to dominate interest while not actually doing anything on the floor.
FOX Sports Radio

Ben Simmons Isn't Going Anywhere

It was reported that Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul met with the 76ers front office on Wednesday but the sides were no closer to a resolution. Ben Maller tells you why Ben Simmons hasn't and won't be traded before the deadline.
fastphillysports.com

LUNCH WAS ON THE SIXERS, STILL NO DEAL FOR CRYBABY SIMMONS!

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that crybaby Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul met with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand yesterday, and the sides remain stalemated. Simmons is no closer to honoring the team’s hopes for a return to the court this...
All 76ers

Nuggets' Austin Rivers Doubts Ben Simmons Plays for Sixers Again

The Philadelphia 76ers have fielded offers for their three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons after requesting a trade back in the summer. While a handful of teams have shown interest in trading for Simmons, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey set the price tag high and refuses to budge. The...
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are no closer to a resolution now than they were at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. The two sides met but no progress was made, as Simmons still is a long way from returning to the court and the 76ers are still holding out hope that when he does return, it will be to play for them.
