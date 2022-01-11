SIXERS REPORTEDLY PACKAGING SIMMONS AND HARRIS TO SHIP!

Joel Embiid is playing arguably the best basketball of his life right now, and it would be a shame if Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers allow this season to go to waste. Morey needs to find “The Process” some help, and this likely comes in the form of a Ben Simmons trade. However, Morey might not be done at that point. Rumors are swirling that Tobias Harris could also be moved, either in a separate trade for a better-fitting player, or as part of a blockbuster trade with Simmons. Without further ado, let’s get into the two best Tobias Harris trades, along with the best Harris-and-Simmons multi-team blockbuster deal.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO