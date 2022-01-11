Southeast Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

WyoPreps would like to congratulate three senior basketball players in the state for surpassing 1000 points in their high school career. First is Pinedale senior Roxanne Rogers, who reached the mark last month. She has helped the Wranglers to an 8-2 start this season and the No. 3 ranking in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll. Rogers is averaging 18.8 points per game, which leads the 3A West and is fourth in Class 3A in the state. She’s shooting 53 percent from the field and 86 percent at the free-throw line. Rogers also contributes 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.1 steals per contest.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO