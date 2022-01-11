ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenrock, WY

Southeast Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
Southeast is currently 9-1 in the 1A girls ranks after wins over Shoshoni and St. Stephens on Friday in Glenrock. The Cyclones held those teams to 16 and 22 respectively so the defense can carry this team a...

Celebrating Three Wyoming High School Basketball Players 1000-Point Milestone

WyoPreps would like to congratulate three senior basketball players in the state for surpassing 1000 points in their high school career. First is Pinedale senior Roxanne Rogers, who reached the mark last month. She has helped the Wranglers to an 8-2 start this season and the No. 3 ranking in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll. Rogers is averaging 18.8 points per game, which leads the 3A West and is fourth in Class 3A in the state. She’s shooting 53 percent from the field and 86 percent at the free-throw line. Rogers also contributes 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.1 steals per contest.
WYOMING STATE
Cody Girls Defeat Kelly Walsh to Remain Unbeaten

The Cody girls basketball team has been white-hot this season with 8 wins in 8 games following a 66-52 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Thursday night. Cody has a terrific player in Molly Hays and she lit up KW for 29 points and her teammate Kennedi Niemann had 17. This is a balanced team that made it to the 4A state championship game last season, losing to Cheyenne East in the final. Kelly Walsh is 6-4 on the season and they were led in scoring in this game by Logann Alvar with 17 while Aubreann Browning had a dozen.
CODY, WY
High School Sports Pics of the Week Jan. 7-13

Here we are in 2022 and the high school sports seasons are in full swing. In our Sports Pics of the Week, there's plenty of boys and girls basketball with some wrestling sprinkled in. If you have a photo or photos, you can submit them to us on the WyoPreps Mobile App or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!
HIGH SCHOOL
Casper, WY
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

