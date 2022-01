“I was really angry when my parents got divorced,” Dina tells us. Her parents split up in their fifties after 25 years of marriage and when Dina was in college. “If I could go back in time and choose, then I would 100 percent want them to split up when I was 5 years old instead.” Even though Dina was technically an adult when her parents called it quits, she says that the timing of the divorce really affected her.

