Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Where’s Jenice? Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Police Search For Missing Girl

By Eddie Davis
 4 days ago
Egg Harbor Township Police have put out a call for help finding a missing township girl, Jenice Tombetta. While not much information has...

Cat Country 107.3

Vineland, NJ Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting At Local Wawa

It was a scary scene outside of the Wawa on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Vineland Friday morning (Jan. 14). 6abc.com reports a shooting broke out during the two o'clock hour near the gas pumps outside of the Vineland, Cumberland County convenience store. Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a lot of information released about what exactly happened Friday morning, but the Vineland Police Department is hard at work.
VINELAND, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Prosecutor: Northfield Man Charged After Leaving Scene Of Fatal Crash

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that a Northfield man, Matthew Cademartori, 25 has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A collaboration between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Absecon Police Department has concluded that Cademartori allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian this past Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Absecon, New Jersey.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

