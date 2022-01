Hi there! I’m Millie! I’m a laid back gal who is looking for her forever home. I am still learning some of the basics, as I was used as a breeding dog for the first 6 years of my life. I think I would do well in just about any home, as long as you have the patience and love I promise to be your best friend. You should really call up HSMC and ask about me… I’ll be waiting!

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO