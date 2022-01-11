New Orleans to reinstate indoor face mask mandate Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Tuesday morning, NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced that the City of New Orleans will be reinstating the indoor face mask mandate.

The mandate will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The announcement came at the Mayor’s weekly press briefing, led by Beau Tidwell, Director of Communications.

