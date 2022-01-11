ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walgreens CEO says company is looking into strategic options for U.K.-based Boots business

By Melissa Repko, @melissa_repko
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens Boots Alliance has begun a strategic review of its Boots business. The U.K.-based drugstore chain has more than 2,200 stores and roughly 51,000 employees, according to the company's website. "While the process is at an exploratory stage, we do expect to move quickly," said Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Group Makes Two Senior Appointments + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 15, 2022: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has made two more senior leadership appointments. The luxury retail chain has tapped Amanda Martin as SVP, chief supply chain officer and will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including NMG’s multi-year supply chain transformation. In addition to this responsibility, Martin will oversee the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions. And, Vijay Karthik has been promoted to SVP, chief technology officer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Walgreens Ceo#Cvs Health#British#Sky News#Cvc Capital Partners#Soap Glory#Ulta Beauty
Seeking Alpha

Walgreens Boots Alliance: An Almost Perfect Bet

In August 2021 I published an article in which I argued once again why Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a good investment and gave four reasons why I bought the stock shortly before the article was published. Since then, the stock increased about 15% outperforming not only the S&P 500 (SPY) but leading to annualized gains of almost 40% (not including dividends). In this article I will argue why I am even more bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance now and still think it is a great investment.
RETAIL
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
Washington Post

It’s Time for Walgreens to Let Its $7 Billion Boots Walk

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., is the ultimate dealmaker. He’s currently exploring the prospect of offloading the historic Boots business, which would enable the drugstore giant to concentrate on U.S. healthcare. But a disposal won’t be straightforward. Pessina will need all of his skills to achieve a decent price for it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Report: British Private Equity Firm CVC Joins Bain Capital in Joint Bid for Walgreens Boots Unit

Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners are putting together a multibillion-pound joint bid for pharmaceutical giant Boots, according to multiple reports Tuesday (Jan. 11). Boots has more than 2,000 stores and more than 50,000 employees around the world. Lazard is advising Bain and CVC on its joint bid for Boots, the report says, noting CVC Managing Partner Dominic Murphy, director of Walgreens Boots Alliance, might recuse himself from the talks because he worked for private equity firm KKR when it took over Alliance Boots in 2007. Neither Bain nor CVC would comment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Bain Capital, CVC said to jointly bid for Walgreens U.K. Boots chain

Private equity firms Bain Capital and CVC Capital are said to be teaming up to bid for a bid for Boots, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) U.K. drugstore/beauty chain. Dominic Murphy, one of CVC's team of managing members, is likely to have to recuse himself from boardroom talks as he is a Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) board member, according to a Sky News report. Several other PE firms are also expected to bid for the U.K. drugstore chain. A "full-blown" auction may start in the spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Tiffin business looking to sell company and real estate

On Monday, the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership announced a new investment opportunity on the Tiffin-Seneca Entrepreneurial Opportunity Clearinghouse (TSEOC). The owner of a long-standing, anonymous Tiffin service business wishes to sell both the company and the real estate as soon as possible. On the TSEOC website, tseoc.org, the opportunity is code-named...
TIFFIN, OH
Winston-Salem Journal

BAT expands biopharma initiative with standalone U.K. company

British American Tobacco Plc is establishing a United Kingdom version of the biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc. BAT said Friday it has launched KBio Holdings Ltd. as a standalone company aimed at accelerating the research, development and production of novel medical treatments through plant-based products and solutions. KBio will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inc.com

The CEO of the Tech Company that Permanently Switched to a 4-Day Workweek Says He Did It for Selfish Reasons

Bolt's CEO, Ryan Breslow, says employees were more productive, more engaged, and more efficient. Last year, Bolt, an ecommerce startup, decided to test out something many people dream of--no more working on Fridays. Or, more specifically, a four-day workweek. Bolt isn't the first company to try such a thing, though it's one of the only examples I could find of a company that has gone all-in on the idea.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q1 Earnings Insights

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.33, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Imageware Secures $2.5 Million Bridge Financing as it Continues to Review Strategic Options

Imageware® (OTCQB: IWSY) (“Imageware” or “the Company”), a leader in biometric identification and authentication solutions, today announced that it has entered into a bridge facility agreement (the “Agreement”) with its largest shareholder. This new facility provides for an aggegate of $2.5 million of potential capital that will allow Imageware and its stakeholders to continue to evaluate and pursue a strategic path that will best position the Company for the future.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

7 predictions on the year to come from the CEOs of Pfizer, Walgreens

Supply chain disruptions, health disparities and vaccine distribution have been marked challenges of 2021. The CEOs of Pfizer and Walgreens shared their predictions on these issues and the challenges, as well as opportunities to come in 2022 with Time on Jan. 2. Albert Bourla, PhD, CEO of Pfizer. 1. He...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Walgreens in the Spotlight on Reports Bain, other Firms Want to Buy Boots

Investing.com – Walgreens Boots Alliance stock (NASDAQ:WBA) is in the spotlight on a January 1 news report in London’s The Times that private equity firm Bain Capital expressed interest in acquiring the American pharmacy chain’s U.K. business, Boots. According to the report, Bain approach Walgreens more than...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy