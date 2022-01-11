Youngkin announces picks for next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, members of medical advisory team

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is busy building up his team as he announces his medical advisory team as well as the next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

On Tuesday, Youngkin announced that Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier will be the Commonwealth’s next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

A Virginia native, Sheriff Mosier has had a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning over 30 years in local, county, the federal government, domestic, and international law enforcement.

Youngkin stated that Mosier shares his vision for innovating how law enforcement officers build trust and engage in the communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe.

That same day, Youngkin also announced his six-person medical advisory team comprised of leaders in the medical and public health communities.

The group will be providing the governor-elect with the latest COVID-19 updates and advising him on how to address its ongoing challenges.

Governor-elect Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team includes:

Chair: Dr. Marty Makary , M.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Medicine

, M.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Medicine Nancy Howell Agee , President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic Kathy Gorman , M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N, Executive Vice President and COO, Children’s National

, M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N, Executive Vice President and COO, Children’s National Alan Levine , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ballad Health

, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ballad Health Bogdan Neughebauer , M.D., PhD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FIDSA, Sentara Healthcare

, M.D., PhD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FIDSA, Sentara Healthcare Anand Shah , M.D., M.P.H., former Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at FDA

A day prior, the Youngkin transition announced that John Littel had been tapped for the role of Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee pandemic-related public policy.

Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees. He’s also worked in federal and state government, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.