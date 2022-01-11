ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas & Chloe Bridges Have 'Camp Rock 2' Reunion on 'The Righteous Gemstones'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Jonas and Chloe Bridges were both on The Righteous Gemstones season two!. The two had a little Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam reunion while on set of the same episode of the HBO Max show. While Joe had a surprise guest star role on the second episode,...

