ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Making of ‘The Harder They Fall’: How Jay-Z, Regina King and Idris Elba Helped the Ground-Breaking Western Reach the Big Screen

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0HlJ_0dip1AmF00

Pitching his would-be Western for the better part of the 2010s, Jeymes Samuel had been in a lot of tough rooms. One of the most nerve-wracking was in customs and immigration at LAX.

At the time, Samuel had been flying back and forth between Los Angeles and his native U.K. so much that, he says, he was flagged by immigration. “I said, ‘Listen, I am trying to work here but I am not being paid. I am trying to make a movie.’ They said, ‘What’s the movie?’ ” So, as he did on studio lots and to indie financiers many, many times before, Samuel pitched The Harder They Fall , a Western that brings together an all-Black cast for a fictionalized epic about how real-life Old West legend Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) attempts to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of the ruthless outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). Sitting in a windowless room in LAX’s international terminal in 2019, he won over the group of gathered immigration and customs officers but was told he had 90 days before he needed a visa. The next time he returned to Los Angeles, Samuel had a visa and backing from Netflix.

An established musician and producer who goes by the stage name The Bullitts (he also composed the film’s score), Samuel was able to convince one of the industry’s most moneyed studios, an Oscar-winning actress and Jay-Z, among many others, to buy into his vision for The Harder They Fall . The filmmaker’s occasionally manic but always contagious resolve was enough to get the production not only greenlit but through a day-one COVID-19 shutdown. As producer James Lassiter puts it: “Everyone had the sense that we want a win for this guy.”

Lassiter met the writer-director through Jay-Z, who had worked with the musician turned filmmaker on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby . The two had been workshopping the Western for several years, with Samuel releasing his 2013 short film/proof-of-concept They Die by Dawn starring Michael K. Williams and Erykah Badu, among others, on Jay-Z’s Tidal music streaming service in 2015. “I said, ‘Ugh, a Western? That’s not my thing,’ ” remembers Lassiter, who acquiesced and read the script, finding himself “blown away, not just by the content but with the audacity of the attempt.”

When it was pitched as an independent feature, an early proposed budget for The Harder They Fall was $12 million. Lassiter knew that wouldn’t work: “Any seasoned producer would read this and say, ‘You can’t make this movie for this much.’ ” The eventual budget for the film would be $90 million. But the producer also knew he’d be battling against some stubbornly ingrained preconceptions in the industry: that international box office is too risky when tied to an American genre like the Western — and especially one with a nonwhite cast.

So Lassiter narrowed in on the ideal distributor. Says the producer: “My experience working all of those years with Will Smith [the duo founded Overbrook Entertainment in 1998], it was [always] as simple as we wanted the most eyeballs as possible.” At the time, Netflix had over 130 territories’ worth of eyeballs.

Samuel was in an Uber in London when he got a call from Jay-Z. “Jay’s voice is in this high aspirational octave,” notes the director, diving into an uncanny impression: ” ‘Yo! Peace to the God. Where are you?’ ‘I’m in London.’ ‘What are you doing there? We’re good to go.’ ”

Elba — Samuel’s longtime friend who had always offered to be a part of his cast— was set as the film’s main foil, Buck, but the team still needed to find the rest of the gunslingers.

“I don’t particularly like Westerns,” admits Regina King , but her agent, ICM Partners’ Lorrie Bartlett, insisted on a meeting with the director. “I have been with Lorrie for 25 years,” she explains. “For her to be impressed by someone, that does not land lightly on me.”

King was in the middle of filming HBO’s Watchmen, already earning Oscar buzz for If Beale Street Could Talk (she would eventually win the best supporting actress award) and was in prep for her directorial debut, One Night in Miami . When she joined their scheduled FaceTime meeting, an enthusiastic Samuel popped onto the screen and exclaimed, “Peace to the Black queen, Regina King! What’s cracking?!”

“He was explosive — he can convince you to buy a pair of shoes that are two sizes too big,” remembers King, who immediately signed on to play Buck’s right-hand woman, quick-draw specialist Trudy Smith. She and Elba would eventually be joined onscreen by a who’s who of some of the leading Black talent in Hollywood, including Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo and Zazie Beetz.

Once on the ground for the 62-day shoot in New Mexico, the crew was tasked with building out the world of The Harder They Fall . Samuel is a Western obsessive, growing up on reruns of Bonanza and Rawhide before graduating to John Ford and Sergio Leone, but he didn’t want his department heads beholden to the genre.

Costume designer Antoinette Messam’s reference images ranged from Edwardian and Victorian black-and-white photography to jewel-toned haute fashion of the ’70s and ’80s. “Let me show you what it is supposed to look like, then let me throw in a few things to twist it up a little bit,” says Messam of her modus operandi. Hand-made riding coats and vintage Stetsons were paired with modern Ralph Lauren blouses and Golden Goose cowboy boots. Production designer Martin Whist swapped the traditional dusty browns and greens of Western sets for deep purples and cerulean, pulling more inspiration from the contemporary architecture of New Orleans and the Caribbean than from Montana or Texas. The film had no soundstage shoots, with everything built on the ground in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Still, some Western touchstones remained in frame. Cinematographer Mihai Malaimare Jr. used Panavision anamorphic lenses to capture that quintessential expansive, widescreen Western look. Says Malaimare: “No matter how new and different your project can be, you still have to pay tribute to the genre.”

In March of 2020, the cast, who had already undergone a “cowboy camp” where they learned how to ride horses and handle firearms, coalesced for a table read. The NBA had just suspended game play and Tom Hanks announced he had contracted COVID-19 by the time a Netflix production exec called Lassiter and Samuel into the production offices to tell them filming would be halted the day before it was set to begin.

Samuel was getting ready to fly back to London when Majors made a bold move: Despite being something of an unknown quantity at the time (he’s since led HBO’s cult hit Lovecraft Country and has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe), the actor showed up at Samuel’s Santa Fe home and convinced him to stay on the ground even after the rest of the cast and crew had left. “I am the lead of the film, and he is the director of the film,” explains Majors, who says he was first considered for Nat Love after Mahershala Ali suggested him to producer Lawrence Bender. “The second we move out of pocket, we let everyone off the hook.” And so they stayed in the desert, together.

They filled their days working on the script, and Samuels taught Majors how to play the guitar. Majors incorporated facets of Love’s life into his own day-to-day. He took off his cowboy boots only to exercise. Remember Samuels: “He changed the cutlery.”

The rest of the film’s cast and crew joined Majors and Samuels in New Mexico in September. Through a mask, a face shield, goggles, and six feet’s worth of distance, Samuels was still able to communicate his vision. This was evidenced during the filming of possibly the film’s most complicated shots. The sequence was meant to have the audience float over the length of the film’s primary location, Redwood City, ahead of where the final shoot-out takes place.

“You are talking about three days of work for one shot,” says Malaimare. Two cranes were positioned at opposite ends of Redwood, with 100 yards of cable running between. The camera is placed on a remote rig that would travel along the cable. Wi-fi and radio frequencies would interfere with the remote, halting the shot it mid-take and they would have to reset. In all, it took six takes to accomplish, with the shot finally captured right before they lost the day’s light. Samuels says the sequence came out exactly how he pictured it.

Much like the film itself, Lassiter says of the shot, “At first, only Jeymes could see it.”

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Denzel Washington ‘Wondered If Something Was Wrong’ With Chadwick Boseman’s Health Before His Death: It Was ‘Nobody’s Business’

Looking back with love. Denzel Washington reflected on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ahead of his death in 2020. Washington, 67, spoke highly about Boseman’s work ethic on the Oscar-winning film during an interview with Variety published on Thursday, January 6, noting that no one knew at the time that it would be the Black Panther star’s last project. However, there were some signs that the actor’s health wasn’t in peak condition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Montana State
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Losing Sidney Poitier Reminds Us That Only Four Black Men Have Won Best Actor

We lost Sidney Poitier, and his impact is immeasurable. He was a titan in the industry who broke barriers and Oscar records. He became the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” (1958). At 37, he was the first to win any competitive Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” (1963), which paved the way for Black excellence to be considered attainable by Hollywood-accolade measures. At the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony, Poitier was given an honorary award the same night Denzel Washington won best actor (“Training Day”) and Halle Berry took home best actress (“Monster’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Regina King
Person
Mahershala Ali
1051thebounce.com

Kodak Black Stakes 15% Of Catalog If Jay-Z Agrees To A Verzuz Battle

A recent tweet of Kodak Black’s has gone viral after his challenges Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle. The “Super Gremlin” rapper tweeted, “I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z [and] “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog,” adding that Jay will have a lot at stake if he loses to the Flordia native, “I win he make me Vice President of roc nation.”
CELEBRITIES
northernstar.info

Film review: ‘The Harder They Fall’

“The Harder They Fall” is a 2021 revisionist western film directed by Jeymes Samuel. The film features a star-studded cast of actors such as Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield. The performances by these actors are undoubtedly memorable and each character is charismatic, whether they are a villain or hero in the story.
MOVIES
Vibe

The Official Trailer For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Is Here: Watch

Joseph Sikora returns to the Power cinematic universe. Reprising his role as power-hungry hustler, Tommy Egan, Sikora will star in the fourth spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.  The nearly two-minute trailer begins with two Black men discussing Egan, calling him a crazy white boy who saved one of them after his gum jammed. As a reward, Egan took it upon himself to take the man’s drugs, money, and weapons “like Casper the ghost.” Later, Egan is seen speaking with someone confirming “New York is over” and “this is his chance.” He makes an impression on an older white man with a foreign accent while...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#Photography
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of A Journal For Jordan

Denzel Washington returns behind the director’s chair in A Journal For Jordan, which stars Michael B. Jordan as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. The feature has a mix of veterans and newcomers with an impressive filmography. This article will list the five excellent movies involving the cast of A Journal For Jordan, whether they’ll background nobodies to the leading man (or woman). Each film must have over ten reviews and animated features are exempt from the list. Let’s get started with our first feature.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVOvermind

Does Idris Elba Regret Playing Stringer Bell on “The Wire?”

Over the course of his career, Idris Elba has become one of the most well-known actors of his generation. After starting his career in his home country of England, he eventually became a star in the United States as well. His popularity in America is partly due to his role in the TV series The Wire which aired from 2002 to 2008. In the series, Elba played a drug dealer named Stringer Bell. Although some would say that the show didn’t get the viewership it deserved during its time on the air, it has always been praised by critics and is now considered a classic. But while the role may have helped his career get a boost on this side of the pond, it may not be a role that Elba looks back on with fond memories. So, does Idris Elba regret his role in The Wire? Let’s talk about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Maryland Daily Record

Idris Elba Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Nick Name/Celebrated Name: Idris Elba, DJ Big Driis, Big Driis the Londoner, Big Driss, 7 Dub, and Me Innit. Birth Place: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom. Wife/Spouse Name: Sabrina Dhowre Elba (m. 2019), Sonya Nicole Hamlin (m. 2006–2006), Hanne Norgaard (m. 1999–2003) Kids/Children Name: Isan Elba...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie Adds Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai (Exclusive)

Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl, Warner Bros. and DC Film’s feature for HBO Max that is now in production in Glasgow. Leslie Grace is toplining the production, playing Barbara Gordon, the DC heroine who is part of the Batman family and daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League while Michael Keaton is returning in some iteration of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Brendan Fraser is also in the cast and will play the villain. Plot details are being kept under the cowl and no character descriptions for the...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The True Stories Behind The Characters in “The Harder They Fall”

Over the last several years, Netflix has really stepped it up in the original content department, and the 2021 movie The Harder They Fall is arguably one of the platform’s best original films. Set during the late 1800s, the film centers around a Black cowboy named Nat Love who spends his life trying to get revenge on the person who killed his parents. Along the way, he forms a crew that ultimately ends up helping him in his quest. Although the story itself is fiction, many of the characters in the movie actually existed in real life. In fact, many of the characters were even larger figures than you can imagine. Here are the true stories behind the characters in The Harder They Fall.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy