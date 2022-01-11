ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Enlists ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

By Aaron Couch
 4 days ago
Michael Sarnoski , a breakout filmmaker thanks to the Nicolas Cage drama Pig , is in negotiations to direct the next film set in the A Quiet Place universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Paramount project is not a direct sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021) but rather a spinoff set in that world, in which humans are forced to live in silence lest they attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures. The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who helmed the two installments and appeared in both opposite his real-life spouse, Emily Blunt.

Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the spinoff but departed last year and is now developing a sci-fi project at Paramount. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will once again produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer.

A Quiet Place Part II opened in May 2021, the first film to be released exclusively in theaters following a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and grossed $297 million globally. The first film was a breakout hit, earning $340 million globally on a budget under $20 million. It earned an Oscar nomination for best sound editing and became a cultural touchstone.

Sarnoski’s star has risen following his directorial debut, Pig , which stars Cage as a truffle hunter who seeks to rescue his pig after it is kidnapped. The project has put Cage in the best actor Oscar conversation as well.

Sarnoski is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger. Deadline first reported the news.

IN THIS ARTICLE
