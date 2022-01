Ten Class 6A basketball teams are scheduled to take part in the J4 Sports MLK Holiday Classic this weekend at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville. Five Class 6A girls teams will be in action Saturday, including three ranked in the top 10. No. 1 Carrollton will play 4A No. 3 Luella at 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lovejoy will play Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) at 12:45 p.m. in Gym 1; No. 9 Rockdale County will take on 5A No. 8 Griffin at 12:45 p.m. in Gym 2; Sprayberry faces Class 7A McEachern at 6 p.m. (Gym 1); and Douglas County meets Class 5A Lithia Springs at 6 p.m. (Gym 2).

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO