ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

Wolfe Co. man sentenced to 120 months for drug trafficking

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8A8t_0dip0QcQ00

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – According to the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office , 34-year-old Campton resident, Jonathan Garland, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 10.

Garland pled guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

In 2020, undercover law enforcement agents made multiple controlled purchases of drugs from Garland between Nov. 3 and Nov. 27. Officials said that during the transactions, he sold amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine to agents.

A search warrant was carried out at Garland’s residence after his arrest. There, police officers confiscated methamphetamine, baggies, scales, $4,700 in cash, seven handguns, three shotguns, and a rifle.

Federal law dictates that regardless of behavior, Garland must serve at least 85%of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wolfe County, KY
City
Campton, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Wolfe County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Drug Distribution#Weather#Wolfe Co#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 56

FOX 56

2K+
Followers
519
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy