Wolfe Co. man sentenced to 120 months for drug trafficking

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – According to the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office , 34-year-old Campton resident, Jonathan Garland, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 10.

Garland pled guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

In 2020, undercover law enforcement agents made multiple controlled purchases of drugs from Garland between Nov. 3 and Nov. 27. Officials said that during the transactions, he sold amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine to agents.

A search warrant was carried out at Garland’s residence after his arrest. There, police officers confiscated methamphetamine, baggies, scales, $4,700 in cash, seven handguns, three shotguns, and a rifle.

Federal law dictates that regardless of behavior, Garland must serve at least 85%of his sentence.

