Luzerne County, PA

John Watson arraigned for sexual assault, kidnapping 14-year-old girl

By Julie Dunphy
 4 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — John Watson was brought back to Pennsylvania Tuesday morning for his arraignment in Luzerne County. He’s charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a 14-year-old girl from Luzerne Borough in October.

Watson, 45, is alleged to have held the girl captive for 3 days taking her to a Luzerne Borough apartment and two hotels where the alleged abuse took place.

“Entrapment, man entrapment,” stated John Watson.

Those are the first words out of Watson’s mouth when questioned by media about the charges he’s facing in Luzerne County.

“It was a roller coaster to obtain not only his location but then to get him arrested and incarcerated we’re happy to have him back where he can face charges,” explained Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.

In the courtroom, the Luzerne County District Attorney stressed the severity of the charges.

“These are some of the most horrific allegations that I’ve seen in my 20 years in the district attorney’s office,” said Sanguedolce.

Police say Watson took the victim to William Smiley’s apartment on Main Street, Luzerne borough where both Watson and Smiley forced her to take drugs and drink alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Smiley was arrested back in October and has been charged with sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators stated on October 25, Watson left a Plains hotel room and the victim was able to call 911. She was rescued by Plains Township Police.

After a two-month-long manhunt, Watson was captured by U.S. Marshals at the end of December and arrested in Cleveland.

“What I tried to express to Magistrate Spagnola was not only the severity of the charges but of course the age of the victim who was 14 at the time that she was abducted and repeatedly raped over the course of several days,” stated Sanguedolce.

However, Watson claims the girl lied about her age.

“If she never lied about her age this would never be going on,” stated Watson.

Luzerne County detectives traveled to Ohio to arrest Watson and bring him back to Plains Township where has been charged with false imprisonment of a minor, sexual assault, rape and related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

WBRE

State Police investigate into body found in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an investigation into the dead body found in Snyder County, According to Troopers, the deadly discovery happened Friday around 12 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant tells Eyewitness News the body is that of an out-of-state […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New details released, police still looking for suspect in check cashing fraud

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects related to the theft and fraudulent cashing of a check from earlier in December. On December 10 a check was stolen from a car in Hazel Township, according to police a silver Chrysler Pacifica bearing Maryland plates was rented […]
BLAKELY, PA
WBRE

Five Bronx men charged for ‘grandparent’ mail fraud scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged five men for committing what they say was a mail fraud scheme that targeted victims by claiming their grandchildren were in need of money. According to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, from July through October 2020, the defendants, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Carbondale teen missing found safe

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  17-year-old Cora Wylie found. Wylie was reported missing by her father Wednesday evening. She found Saturday and is now home safely with her father.
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

