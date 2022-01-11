John Watson arraigned for sexual assault, kidnapping 14-year-old girl

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — John Watson was brought back to Pennsylvania Tuesday morning for his arraignment in Luzerne County. He’s charged with the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a 14-year-old girl from Luzerne Borough in October.

Watson, 45, is alleged to have held the girl captive for 3 days taking her to a Luzerne Borough apartment and two hotels where the alleged abuse took place.

“Entrapment, man entrapment,” stated John Watson.

Those are the first words out of Watson’s mouth when questioned by media about the charges he’s facing in Luzerne County.

“It was a roller coaster to obtain not only his location but then to get him arrested and incarcerated we’re happy to have him back where he can face charges,” explained Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.

In the courtroom, the Luzerne County District Attorney stressed the severity of the charges.

“These are some of the most horrific allegations that I’ve seen in my 20 years in the district attorney’s office,” said Sanguedolce.

Police say Watson took the victim to William Smiley’s apartment on Main Street, Luzerne borough where both Watson and Smiley forced her to take drugs and drink alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Smiley was arrested back in October and has been charged with sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Investigators stated on October 25, Watson left a Plains hotel room and the victim was able to call 911. She was rescued by Plains Township Police.

After a two-month-long manhunt, Watson was captured by U.S. Marshals at the end of December and arrested in Cleveland.

“What I tried to express to Magistrate Spagnola was not only the severity of the charges but of course the age of the victim who was 14 at the time that she was abducted and repeatedly raped over the course of several days,” stated Sanguedolce.

However, Watson claims the girl lied about her age.

“If she never lied about her age this would never be going on,” stated Watson.

Luzerne County detectives traveled to Ohio to arrest Watson and bring him back to Plains Township where has been charged with false imprisonment of a minor, sexual assault, rape and related charges.

