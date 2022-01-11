ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

First Successful Pig Heart Transplant Into Human: Details On The Amazing Technology And A Public Company To Watch

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pigs may not be able to fly, but they've provided a vital organ in a life-saving surgery for one U.S. man. What Happened: A Maryland hospital completed the first transplant of a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save the man’s life, according to the Associated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#Transplants#New Heart#Pig#The Associated Press
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Launches Miboko – A New Metabolic Health Program

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the launch of Miboko for employers and insurers. Miboko is a new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The company, aligned with the general trend in consumer digital health care, aims to achieve broad adoption of Miboko as a form of preventative medicine for a wide user base. “Introducing Miboko to the population at-large through employers and insurers will allow Nemaura to reach a much wider audience in much faster fashion than solely relying on a direct-to-consumer campaign, and in the Western world, these institutions are the most reliable gateway toward wider adoption of preventative health maintenance practices,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “Being aware of one’s metabolic health and how the body uniquely regulates sugar is key to one’s health. Patients, of course, want to be as informed as possible about their health, and employers and insurers are also aligned with patients in that regard, given the massive productivity losses and health care costs at stake on a larger scale across their employee and insured base, respectively. Miboko can help address this substantial market opportunity through our non-invasive, revolutionary approach to health care.”
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Connection Between Cannabis And Memory: What Science Tells Us

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. Cannabis consumers and patients for decades have faced an intimidatingly confusing mix of sometimes contradictory information regarding the true effects of cannabis on the brain and, specifically, memory and cognition. Since the early 20th century, prohibitionists have been claiming that cannabis use by humans produces a variety of mental problems and deficiencies, from killing brain cells to a range of psychiatric disorders to the lowering of intelligence.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Can Genetic Tests Help Diagnose Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome?

This article was originally published on WeedMaps and appears here with permission. As awareness of cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) expands, both among medical doctors and patients, we are collectively becoming more and more able to identify a condition that has been historically hard to diagnose. After all, it seems counterintuitive that cannabis can cause many of the symptoms it's used to treat.
SCIENCE
AFP

Epstein-Barr virus leading cause of multiple sclerosis: study

Multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure and affects some 2.8 million people in the world, is largely driven by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a new paper by Harvard researchers. Their findings, published in the journal Science this week, appear to settle a long-standing but hard to prove hypothesis, and were welcomed by outside experts who said attention should now turn to preventions and cures. "This is the first study providing compelling evidence of causality," said Alberto Ascherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study, in a statement. "This is a big step because it suggests that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, and that targeting EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS."
SCIENCE
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy