"It's been such a pleasure playing this character and also growing up." Selena Gomez, one of the stars of Only Murders in the Building, said to us in a press conference for the new film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. It has been ten years since the first movie in the francise came out. A now 29 year-old, Gomez began voicing the iconic character Mavis, daughter of dracula, at the age of 19. While cartoons and vampires alike tend to remain ageless, Gomez acknowleged that she has really grown up through this process.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO