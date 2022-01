In August 2021 I published an article in which I argued once again why Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a good investment and gave four reasons why I bought the stock shortly before the article was published. Since then, the stock increased about 15% outperforming not only the S&P 500 (SPY) but leading to annualized gains of almost 40% (not including dividends). In this article I will argue why I am even more bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance now and still think it is a great investment.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO