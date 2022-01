Ok, we might have missed the market drop. It took a while to gather all of these opinions, and, well, the market seems to have bounced a bit. It’s still time to find out what the protagonists have to say, though. In TALKING HEADS, Bitcoinist will ask the experts about the cryptoverse’s overarching themes and latest news. This month’s talking heads seem to agree on one thing: the market drop is a flash crash, a temporary setback.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO