Cancer: 'You've just got to get it checked out'
Natalie Lewis had been back and forth to her GP for two years, complaining of constant...www.bbc.com
went to doctors you have bronchitis, allergies, back to bronchitis, for a year switched doctors had stage 3b lung cancer, in remission but its been rough, some docs just don't care
Yes get checked out...my dad passed away of Multiply Myeloma in 2017....soon after I was diagnosed with it and am currently battling It now.
yes get it checked out then have a bunch of doctors preach to you about why you need their treatments that are not going to do you any good in the long run.because they'll put you on medication that you won't be able to get so you'll be suffering worse than what you were in the beginning
