Diseases & Treatments

Cancer: 'You've just got to get it checked out'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Lewis had been back and forth to her GP for two years, complaining of constant...

www.bbc.com

Theresa Clarke
4d ago

went to doctors you have bronchitis, allergies, back to bronchitis, for a year switched doctors had stage 3b lung cancer, in remission but its been rough, some docs just don't care

Irish!
4d ago

Yes get checked out...my dad passed away of Multiply Myeloma in 2017....soon after I was diagnosed with it and am currently battling It now.

Guest
4d ago

yes get it checked out then have a bunch of doctors preach to you about why you need their treatments that are not going to do you any good in the long run.because they'll put you on medication that you won't be able to get so you'll be suffering worse than what you were in the beginning

asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
The Guardian

Why haven’t we cured cancer?

Despite big improvements in survival, cancer is still one of the world’s biggest killers. Leading Cancer Research UK-funded scientists explain why it presents such a challenge – and look at how far we’ve come
CANCER
#Cancer#Charities#Brain Tumour#Hospital#Got To Get
BBC

Cancer: Early diagnosis 'could have saved my mum'

Persistent pain had sent Elaine Hill-Clement back and forth to the doctors for five years. Then the 61-year-old from Cardiff got the worst news possible - it was pancreatic cancer and she had only six months to live. After two rounds of chemotherapy, she decided to stop treatment and spent...
CANCER
The Interior Journal

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.
CANCER
CBS Denver

Cervical Cancer Is One Of The Only Cancers That Can Be Entirely Eliminated

DENVER (CBS4) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, which means now is the perfect time to remind the women in your life to get their annual checkup. Something incredible about this cancer is that is it one of the few that can be entirely eliminated. That’s possible through either the HPV, or human papillomavirus, vaccination, or through screening with pap smears and HPV testing. “The HPV vaccine is eligible for girls and boys, starting as early as the age of nine years old, up until the age of 26,” says Dr. Allison Staley from Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology. For some women,...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Shropshire Star

Woman, 34, diagnosed with incurable cancer usually found in over 65s

Kerry Williams knew that something just wasn't right with her own body. The fatigue she felt was simply not normal. But she could never had expected that her diagnosis would be so earth shattering. The 34-year-old from Apley, Telford, was told that she had a rare and incurable blood cancer,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Distraught 34-Year-Old Mother Suspected Liver Cancer, But Doctors Misdiagnosed Her 2-Year-Old Daughter With Appendicitis, Constipation

What doctors thought was constipation or appendicitis turned out to be a rare liver cancer for 2-year-old Grace from Worcestershire, England. The cancer was something her mother, Louise Millward, 34, was suspect of all along, highlighting the importance of advocating for your child as a parent. The most common form...
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
FOX Carolina

Eleven-year-old girl loses fight with cancer a week before Christmas

INMAN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An eleven-year-old girl has lost her battle with cancer just a week before Christmas. Ava Woodard was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, in June 2020. Ava's mother, Rhoda, noticed her daughter straining her eyes more often and wanted to...
GREENVILLE, SC
survivornet.com

Remembering ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Dustin Diamond, Who Was Diagnosed with Lung Cancer Only Three Weeks Before Passing; How to Recognize the Symptoms

Diamond's Lung Cancer Battle & Symptoms of the Disease. Actor Dustin Diamond died on February 1, 2021, after a three-week battle with lung cancer. Diamond, a stand-up comic and actor, was best known for his work on Saved by the Bell, and he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in January 2021.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Cancer Has a Sweet Tooth: And It Can Be Pulled

Inositol is a sugar required for cells to survive. Most cells either get it from the bloodstream or make it themselves. Since there is plenty of inositol available, some cancer cells decide to stop making it. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Christopher Vakoc and his lab discovered that acute myeloid...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Lying About Covid, Family Friend Infects 82-Year-Old Cancer Survivor With Terrible Outcome

An 82-year-old grandmother who survived blood cancer died of COVID-19 after meeting up with a friend who withheld the information that she tested positive for the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine could be less effective in patients with blood cancer. Even still, there are benefits to getting vaccinated and research has shown that some blood cancer patients have produced antibodies after a third dose of the vaccine, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
CANCER
KSLTV

Father of 7 raises awareness after stomach cancer takes wife’s life

MAPLETON, Utah — Brent Hatch is hoping to raise awareness after stomach cancer took his wife’s life. He has taken his push all the way to the Capitol, and this week, Gov. Spencer Cox declared December Endoscopy Awareness Month. Hatch said in 2019, his wife of 34 years,...
CANCER

