Everyday ingredients you keep in your kitchen cupboards can are known to health ailments, like turmeric for rashes and burns or clove for a toothache. Herbs you grow from your personal garden, like thyme and oregano, are able to help with more than just mild conditions, though. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that these herbs both feature an anti-cancer compound that can combat the development of tumors. Purely extracting the compounds from the herbs isn't enough, though. "By understanding how these compounds are formed, we open a path to engineering plants with higher levels of them or to synthesizing the compounds in microorganisms for medical use," said Natalia Dudarevea, a professor of biochemistry in Purdue's College of Agriculture, in a statement.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO