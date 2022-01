I sat on my sofa on Saturday night and watched the Steelers take on the Ravens as a complete neutral on the game and I found myself increasingly wanting the Steelers to win. The old romantic in me wanted Ben to have one last hurrah. Ben Roethlisberger is one of the old guard (well not as old as Brady) entering the league in 2004 and signing a 6 year deal with Steelers. He would go on to lead Pittsburgh to win 2 x Super Bowls and 8 x AFC championships. Up to this point he has had quite the career which is why on Sunday I didn’t want it to end against Baltimore on a 3 point kick, I wanted to see where his career would end. Turns out he wasn’t quite done, it feels like we are going to watch Big Ben’s last dance on Sunday against Kansas City.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO