Claremont, CA

As Riverside Mayor, EMBA Candidate Dawson Applies Her Drucker Training Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Knowing myself provides me with the confidence to proceed in the face of criticism,” says Patricia Lock Dawson, mayor of the City of Riverside and a current EMBA candidate at the Drucker School. Dawson was sworn in as the city’s mayor in December 2020. Over the past...

