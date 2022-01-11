City of Augusta will now host MLK parade in February

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The annual Martin Luther King Day, Jr. Parade has been postponed.

The NAACP says the parade, which was originally set to take place Saturday, January 15th, will now take place at the end of February.

According to organizers, the parade has been moved due to the abundance of caution because of the rising number in COVID-19 cases.

” A lot of times you’ll be standing next to someone, and you don’t know if they’re vaccinated. Some people are not wearing masks. So, we decided not to put people in that particular position,” NAACP President Melvin Ivey said.

Though NAACP leaders know the change may be a disappointment for some, the new date will still honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.



” We look at it from this perspective. Yes, it would be great if we could do it the weekend celebrating Dr. King’s birthday, but the whole thing is celebrating the work of man and what he did while he was here on Earth,” Ivey said.

The parade is now set for Saturday, February 26th.

