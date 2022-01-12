ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore announce they’re back in the studio working on new album

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of fan anticipation, have revealed they’re finally back in the studio working on a full-length album. The record will be the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter, making it their first new record in five years. In November 2021, Hayley Williams teased Paramore’s 2022 return in...

