Paramore announce they’re back in the studio working on new album

We've been highly anticipating a new release from this year, who put out their best album yet with After Laughter in 2017. Two solo albums from Hayley Williams followed, and after hinting at the band's return, she's now confirmed to Rolling Stone that she, Taylor York, and Zac Farro are back in the studio working on their sixth LP. They're currently in a studio in California, having began the process in Nashville, and Hayley told Rolling Stone, "Studios just feel like studios, but we brought a ping pong table and there’s a kitchen that I say I’m going to use. My Postmates bills are humiliating. We started recording only a couple of months ago. We go into the studio around 10 a.m. and leave around 7 or 8 p.m. like a bunch of dads. I’ve been trying to get SZA to come hang with us ‘cause I want to be friends in real life but we leave the studio to eat and sleep and she’s still carpe-ing the diem."

