ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Don’t have Covid-19 parties – WHO

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBVtD_0diotoQP00

People should not try and get infected at so-called Covid parties, global health leaders have warned.

It comes after images and videos appeared on social media, purportedly of people purposefully trying to catch Covid at a time convenient to them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s technical lead for Covid-19, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, warned of the threat of long Covid and the possibility of passing the virus on to the vulnerable.

If you have underlying conditions, are of an older age, if you've not received a vaccination, you could die

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO

She told a social media briefing: “I don’t know if you’ve seen on social media, or if you’ve heard people say, ‘Well, why bother? Omicron is everywhere and I might as well just get infected now’.

“That’s a very dangerous question and it’s one worth answering.

“The reason we don’t want this virus to circulate is number one, your chance of developing severe disease is real.  If you have underlying conditions, are of an older age, if you’ve not received a vaccination, you could die.

“And that’s what we want to prevent and we can prevent that.

“But you can also pass the virus to somebody else who is more vulnerable.

“And we are just learning about post-Covid condition – long Covid.

“We don’t know the implications of Omicron, which replicates in the upper respiratory tract as opposed to the lower respiratory tract and if that has any implication on your chances of developing longer term effects.

“So that’s reason enough not to get infected.

“But there are so many unknowns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Edxlg_0diotoQP00

Dr Van Kerkhove added: “I’ve heard some very scary stories about, you know, parties of people and trying to get infected. Please, that is very unsafe.

“We are working very hard with all of our partners around the world to give you advice to avoid exposure, to reduce your chance of getting infected, to reduce your chance of passing the virus onward.

“This is critical right now. It is not the time to retreat. It is not the time to give up, because we have these tools.

“We are not talking about shutting down societies. What we’re talking about is increasing coverage of vaccine, making sure people have access, as well as simple measures to keep yourself safe, distancing, working from home if you can, access to testing, wearing a well-fitted mask over your nose and mouth, avoiding crowds, improving ventilation.

Not to scare anybody, but the narrative that it's a common cold is not true

Dr Van Kerkhove

“So please do what you can to avoid infection.”

Dr Van Kerkhove said the Omicron variant is “not a mild disease”.

“Please treat this virus as seriously as it needs to be treated,” she said.

“Not to scare anybody, but the narrative that it’s a common cold is not true, a narrative that it is ‘just mild’ is not true.

“So we have to really fight against it. It’s not the time to give up. We have tools at hand that can keep people safe.”

Meanwhile Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies programme, urged people to get their booster when offered, saying the acceptance of vaccination is not a “moral grey area”.

It comes as WHO said more than three billion people globally are yet to receive a single vaccine.

He said: “Please remember this isn’t an individual moral issue. If you’re offered a vaccine, take the vaccine. If you’re offered a second vaccine, take the vaccine. If you’re offered a booster, take the booster.

“No individual on this planet should feel they’re the ones in a moral grey zone.“If you’re offered the vaccine, take it.”

Dr Ryan said countries could do more to ensure vaccine equity, adding: “If we can’t address the simple issue of the equity of every individual on the planet having access to a protective course of vaccine against a pandemic – if we can’t do that – how in God’s name are we likely to deal with the bigger issues of climate justice and social justice that we face in the world?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t demonise those who refuse the Covid vaccine

I read David Green’s letter on anti-vaxxers (12 January) and empathised with the letter written in response (13 January). The week before Christmas my dad died of Covid. The intensive care consultant couldn’t have been clearer that, in her opinion, if he had been vaccinated he would not have developed Covid pneumonia to the severity that he did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
miltonscene.com

POLL: Do you have a Covid-19 vaccine booster?

According to the Milton Department of Health, positive cases of Milton residents tested for Covid-19 have risen from 2.87% to 13.83% in the less than a month. On January 1, there were 23 confirmed cases and on January 9, there were 66 confirmed cases. According to a recent study, “People...
MILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Omicron#Post Covid
deseret.com

Don’t be concerned about the COVID-19 variant in France, WHO says

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that there is little reason to worry about a new coronavirus variant found in France. Abdi Mahmud, a COVID-19 incident manager with the WHO, said Tuesday that the organization has monitored the new variant since November, but it has not spread far enough to raise concern, according to The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Health Care Workers Are Sounding the Alarm on TikTok About Having to Work With COVID-19

Another 781,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with hospitalizations up 80%. And with so many people getting the virus, staffing for all businesses has become a challenge. In some hospitals, it’s gotten so bad that nurses who still have active COVID-19 are being asked to care for patients.
MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wants provinces to make vaccination mandatory. Québec has proposed a health tax for the unvaccinated. And other democracies have proposed similar laws. But fining or taxing the unvaccinated raises practical and legal problems. Here, I focus on the legal issues. As the pandemic wears on, governments are bringing in more and more vaccine mandates. First you needed a vaccine to go to bars, restaurants and gyms. Then there were workplace mandates, then mandates to travel on trains and airplanes. Québec has recently required vaccines to enter liquor and cannabis stores. With vaccination rates barely budging in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Amid Growing COVID-19 Cases, Frustration Growing Over Testing, Treatment Shortages: ‘We Don’t Have Access At All’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to spread, there’s also growing frustration about the continuing shortage of tests and treatments. For some, surviving COVID-19 outside a hospital means finding treatment on their own. Resources are limited and success often depends mostly on some diligence and some luck. Bob Goodman is a heart transplant survivor who’s back to competitive running, but his immune system is compromised. For him, getting COVID-19 is especially dangerous. “One of the very few times where I really was scared since the transplant,” Goodman said. Doctors said he needed a monoclonal antibody, one of the few treatments that help fight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Why do COVID-19 shots sometimes have side effects?

Following immunization to the COVID-19 virus, many, but not all, people experience localized pain at the site of the shot, muscle and joint aches, excessive tiredness, and may feel down in the dumps with brain fog. These are normal responses to any immunization, such as measles, tetanus or shingles, but reports about them may be discouraging some people from being immunized to COVID. Understanding why they occur may help to alleviate these concerns.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Paediatrician shares important reminder to parents amid pandemic: ‘I am more concerned about us than our kids’

A paediatrician has assured parents that however they are parenting is “okay” amid the pandemic, while reminding them not to let the “pressure of doing everything ‘perfectly’” consume them.Dr Mona Amin, a board-certified paediatrician, who is also the mother of a two-year-old son, frequently shares parenting tips and information on social media, where she goes by the username @PedsDocTalk.However, in an Instagram post shared last week, Dr Amin took the opportunity to acknowledge the toll the pandemic has had on parents, and to urge her followers to consider their own well-being.In the post, Dr Amin began by explaining that,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy