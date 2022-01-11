34-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle accident on D Avenue

Authorities have released video showing a woman swimming in an alligator-infested river on the day of her disappearance. Investigators said that the woman’s family have positively identified her as being the person seen in the video. Authorities said that the missing woman suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and had made threats to harm herself in the past, but not around the time of her disappearance.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO