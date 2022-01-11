34-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle accident on D Avenue
Iowa County, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 10 p.m. Monday. Iowa State...davenportjournal.com
Iowa County, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 10 p.m. Monday. Iowa State...davenportjournal.com
The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.https://davenportjournal.com
Comments / 0