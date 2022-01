Intel Inside Ohio: Intel is the company that is planning to build a massive new computer-chip factory in New Albany, outside Columbus. While company and state officials aren’t commenting, Andrew Tobias reports an announcement is being finalized and will happen soon. The company previously announced plans to build a huge $100 billion complex somewhere in the U.S. that CEO Patrick Gelsinger said would employ 10,000 workers and support 100,000 additional jobs once it’s complete. The planned factory, the timeline for which is contingent in part on pending federal semiconductor legislation, likely would be the largest economic development project in Ohio history.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO