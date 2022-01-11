ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

AAA warns of gas prices rising again in North Carolina

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ciara Sutherland
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUp4R_0dioseqc00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gas prices in the country are continuing to rise and AAA warns that we could pay more at the pump in the near future.

They say this is because of the price surge of crude oil, which is about $80 a barrel right now. Crude oil prices account for more than 50 percent of what people see at the pump according to AAA.

The current average price of gas in North Carolina is about $3.05, eight cents less than a month ago and 86 cents more than last year.

“We thought that prices might remain stagnant for a little bit. With this now, increase in oil prices, it looks like prices could be inching upwards in the next coming weeks,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 20

truth's a bitch
4d ago

And to think we were energy independent a year ago! FJB and his Greenie climate hoax!

Reply(10)
7
Related
WNCT

EPA to review permit OKs at hog farms collecting gas in Duplin, Sampson counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal regulators have agreed to investigate whether the North Carolina Department of Environment Quality violated the rights of minority residents and poor people living near farms where it approved plans to capture gas from hog waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrote this week saying it had accepted a complaint filed […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Weather#Aaa
WNCT

It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina. Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte flight cancellations, power outage prep, COVID test site closures ahead of winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected to enter the Carolinas beginning late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. As of Saturday afternoon, American Airlines had preemptively canceled thousands of Charlotte flights for Sunday including everything from midnight to 5:00 pm. All Charlotte StarMed test sites will be closed […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

People in ENC ready for anything winter weather may bring

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Jacksonville were preparing for chilly temperatures and slick roads on Sunday while many plan on just staying home. “We are not going anywhere (Sunday),” one resident said. While much of Eastern North Carolina will get some kind of precipitation — from rain to ice and snow — most said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

NCDOT taking steps to stay ahead of potential winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across North Carolina people are bracing themselves and prepping for potential winter weather this weekend. In Pitt County, the NC Department of Transportation crews is getting roads ready to keep you safe. The Pitt County Maintenance Yard has been mixing salt and water to create a brine solution to treat the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department received a boost in its efforts to develop the city’s newest park on Friday when it was named one of 41 recipients of a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced that the N.C. Parks […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy